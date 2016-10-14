Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
2 NC men arrested for pistol-whipping mom, holding kids at gunpoint
Top Stories
Active shooter training course
1 seriously injured after crash with 18-wheeler in Horry County
Largest US immigration raids in a decade net 680 arrests
‘School Prayer Zone’ signs popping up in SC ahead of new school year
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
SC man gets life for raping, impregnating child
Top Stories
Man charged with punching, kidnapping woman because he thought she was talking to other men
Top Stories
Hartsville man, 47, faces a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor
Sheriff’s office captures man in Aynor who escaped prison 23 years ago
Lumberton police seize multiple drugs, gun, cash from couple’s car and home
Man sentenced to life for murder outside Myrtle Beach club asks for new trial
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Waccamaw Warriors Football Preview
Top Stories
Carvers Bay Bears Football Preview
South Carolina Gamecocks announce 2020 football schedule, CCU a part of it
Trinity-Byrnes Titans Football Preview
Florence Christian Eagles Football Preview
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Repair
What you need to know about storm insurance
Trending Stories
1 seriously injured after crash with 18-wheeler in Horry County
Largest US immigration raids in a decade net 680 arrests
Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’
Stabbing rampage by man in 2 California cities leaves 4 dead
2nd murder in recent weeks of a transgendered woman in SC investigated