Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
National
Newsfeed Now
Traffic Map
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Top Stories
Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction
Top Stories
Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter
Person killed by train in Florence County
Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift
Video
Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Greenville nightclub shooting
Top Stories
One person killed in Friday shooting in Bennettsville, deputies searching for suspect
Video
Top Stories
4-year-old killed in Galivants Ferry shooting, HCPD takes suspect into custody
Video
Agencies arrest suspect in deputy assault in Darlington
Video
MPD: Person in custody after weapon discharge Saturday morning
Two injured in Marion County shooting
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Tough day for MLB: Price out, Freeman positive, Tanaka hurt
Top Stories
Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic Lead
AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason
Former West Florence alum Ailym Ford, is a running back of all trades
Video
Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC
Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic Lead