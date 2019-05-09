Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
World
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Celebrate county music with the Florence Downtown County Jam
Top Stories
Local shops see more customers as chains close
City of Myrtle Beach estimates $3.5 million to be made from sports tourism this weekend
Horry County to receive $64M in road repairs from SCDOT
Seven people, including the mother, arrested in connection to fight where 5-year-old was killed
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Seven people, including the mother, arrested in connection to fight where 5-year-old was killed
Top Stories
HCPD searching for missing teen and wanted man
Top Stories
Lumberton murder suspect arrested in Texas
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest near Lumberton
One person injured in late night shooting in Horry County
Authorities investigate an armed robbery in Marion
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Alerts
Color the Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Former Lamar Silver Fox Levon Kirkland Selected to Clemson Ring of Honor
Top Stories
Pelicans Fall to Nationals in Back-and-Forth Affair
Battle of the Carolina’s Host Media Day in Lumberton
Demonte Capehart Transfers to IMG Academy
2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational Matchups Announced
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Around Town
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email news and alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Sc
Todd Harrelson wins special election for Loris mayor by 1 vote, runoff election scheduled for June
SC Mega Millions jackpot reaches $418M, Powerball jackpot up to $325M
SC man accused of abandoning dog along roadside, deputies say act was caught on camera
7 people displaced after house fire in Longs
Brush fire near Hwy 501 poses no threat to public, area isolated to avoid spread of fire, MBFD says
More Sc Headlines
Man taken to hospital after Pawleys Island house fire; 2 dogs removed uninjured, 1 dog still missing
Judge denies bond again for double murder suspect in Socastee burned car case
HCPD patrol vehicle hit by impaired driver in Conway area, 1 person charged
Grand jury indicts former HCSO corrections officers in 2018 van drowning case
Florence man dies after hit-and-run; police search for driver of dark sedan
Beach renourishment begins on the north strand after delays from Hurricane Florence
SC Emergency Management officials implement new OPCON levels
DUI loophole in SC: ‘This is where defense attorneys make their money’
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s private home going on the market
Longs man pleads guilty, receives 18-year sentence in 2017 shooting death of FL man