Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Deputies in Marion County seek man suspected of stealing cash from gas station
Top Stories
After battle with cancer, Florence teacher leaves a lasting legacy
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
Bond denied for Darlington Co. murder suspect
Foster care changes show improvement
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Deputies in Marion County seek man suspected of stealing cash from gas station
Top Stories
Bond denied for Darlington Co. murder suspect
Top Stories
Police report: Man claims he was forced to strip and was hit with a handgun after money dispute
Police investigating after two men try to use counterfeit money at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s
Police: Dayton shooting leaves 10 dead including suspect, 26 hurt
Man arrested after deputies find marijuana, open bottle of liquor in his car
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Coastal’s Tyler Gray Wins 88th SCGA Amateur Championship
Top Stories
Dillon Christian Football Preview
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Football Preview
Sepulveda Plays Hero, Birds Down Woodpeckers
The King’s Academy Football Preview
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
SCGA Amateur Championship
Coastal’s Tyler Gray Wins 88th SCGA Amateur Championship