scotty keefe

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Elections
News13 Digital First
Washington-DC
Traffic
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Conway Police searching for missing woman
Top Stories
Man accused of firing shots into the Pirates Voyage turns down plea deal
Man drowns trying to save dogs from partially frozen lake
South Carolina teacher accused of trafficking prescription drugs
SC woman arrested for DUI with 6 children in the car
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Man accused of firing shots into the Pirates Voyage turns down plea deal
Top Stories
Little River man sexually assaulted girl, threatened families with deportation, police say
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach man accused of throwing child into chair
Man previously charged with murder in Darlington Co. house fire pleads guilty to lesser charge, released
18-year-old faces armed robbery, kidnapping charges after knife incident at Hartsville high
VIDEO: Body cam video of SC deputy-involved shooting released
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Dillon Wildcats State Football Championship Preview
Top Stories
7 members set to join Florence Athletic Hall of Fame
Big 2nd half propels CCU past Greensboro, 114-79
Myrtle Beach Football State Championship Preview
Path to the Playoff: Which teams will win their conference championship and play in the semifinal?
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Contests
Contest Winners
Home for the Holidays
Shop Local
Toys for Tots
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm
scotty keefe
7 members set to join Florence Athletic Hall of Fame