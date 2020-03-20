Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Local animal hospital runs curbside services amid COVID-19 outbreak
Top Stories
Local peanut farmers donate over 1500 jars of peanut butter during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Florence man charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Darlington County Board of Education votes unanimously to provide bonuses to bus drivers, cafeteria workers
Video
SC police department hands out toilet paper instead of tickets
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Florence man charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Top Stories
2 murder suspects in Myrtle Beach shooting released from jail on bond
Top Stories
Stepmom case: Human remains found in Fla. tentatively identified as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch
Robeson Co. man charged with murder in robbery, shooting death of another man
Florence Co. sheriff’s office makes arrest for child abduction out of North Carolina
Scotland Co. house on fire after resident charged in shooting
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Darlington track president Kerry Tharp sends out message to fans
Top Stories
USA Swimming CEO wants Olympics postponed – not canceled – amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus
Pelicans adjusting to Coronavirus changes
Video
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Restaurant Resource Guide
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
Florence Co. elderly person among 2 new deaths reported in SC due to coronavirus
scwxc
Warm start to the weekend, ahead of a strong cold front
Video