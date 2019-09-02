Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Eye on the Storm: All eyes on Dorian
Top Stories
Local emergency workers prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Locals, businesses in Myrtle Beach prepare for Dorian
VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye
Florence County Emergency Operations Center preps for Dorian
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
WATCH: Man breaks into Latta home; Police trying to identify him
Top Stories
Truck driver shot dead in Florence County following altercation with other driver
Top Stories
One hurt, another detained following Conway shooting
Florence man charged with attempted murder in 2017 and 2019 cases released on bond Friday
Two charged after 1-month-old found with ‘suspicious injuries’
Motions filed to dismiss one charge against Brandon Council
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Fall Sports Teams Relocating Due to Campus Closure
Top Stories
Biscardi Named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week
Blitz Top Teams – Week 2
Erik Jones wins 2019 Darlington Southern 500
UNC shocks South Carolina in Charlotte, 24-20
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
Evacuations underway in Horry, Georgetown Counties
1
of
/
2
Breaking News Alert
Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
special teams player of the week
Biscardi Named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week