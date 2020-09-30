spring race

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Commission on Presidential Debates to make format changes following first Trump-Biden debate
Top Stories
North Carolina to move into Phase 3 on Friday
Video
Marion Cpl. to be honored with induction into Hall of Fame after 2019 death while on duty
Right lane closed on I95 after collision, expect delays
Gallery
Severe lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of teen cousin, get 4 years probation
Video
Top Stories
Officers investigate shooting on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach
Video
Texas father accused of letting 13-year-old drive them to get ice cream while he was drunk
NC couple arrested for crimes related to child pornography, statutory rape
Couple sentenced in South Carolina for rent-to-own scheme
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Top Stories
SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 2
Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
Video
Lake View takes down the defending state champs, Green Sea Floyds, 28-14
Video
Panthers, Matt Rhule get first victory of the season over Chargers, 21-16
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Hispanic Heritage
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Around Town
Contests
Contest Winners
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
spring race
McMaster, NASCAR executive announce Darlington Raceway to host second Cup Series in 2021
Video