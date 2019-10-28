Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Imagine 2040
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
National
Border Report
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Horry Co. solicitor asks court to shut down NMB rental home
Top Stories
First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Charleston to highlight disaster preparedness
Convicted rapist accidentally released from Georgia prison now on the run
Public Schools of Robeson County to get more School Resource Officers
Study: At what age can you leave your child home alone?
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Horry Co. solicitor asks court to shut down NMB rental home
Top Stories
Man sentenced to 8 years for burglary of Little River restaurant
Top Stories
Man arrested, accused in burglary incidents at ‘The Ocean Blue on S. Ocean Boulevard’
North Myrtle Beach woman arrested, accused of DUI with 2-year-old in car
Former Atlantic Beach police chief says he’s been cleared of domestic violence, settlement reached
6 Georgetown city employees arrested, accused of stealing $400 worth of Crown Royal
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Three Clemson players earn ACC football weekly honors
Top Stories
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 10
Week 9 Play of the Week – Reggion Bennett
Coleman’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Panthers 51-13
Tennessee Beats South Carolina 41-21
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
News 13 Goes Pink
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Carolina Man Show
Amazing Race Auditions
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
SRO
Public Schools of Robeson County to get more School Resource Officers
Trending stories
6 Georgetown city employees arrested, accused of stealing $400 worth of Crown Royal
Convicted rapist accidentally released from Georgia prison now on the run
Dozens gather at Wilson High in Florence as former VP Joe Biden hosts town hall
Homeowners in this Horry Co. neighborhood say they’re scared of nearby gunshots
SC public official loses son, historic home in fire
Trending Stories
6 Georgetown city employees arrested, accused of stealing $400 worth of Crown Royal
2 charged in Darlington Co. shooting death
Homeowners in this Horry Co. neighborhood say they’re scared of nearby gunshots
Dozens gather at Wilson High in Florence as former VP Joe Biden hosts town hall
SC public official loses son, historic home in fire