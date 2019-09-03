Breaking News Alert
Hurricane warning issued for Horry and Georgetown counties, Dorian’s track shifts
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  23
Closings
ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Coastal Carolina University DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Darlington Technical Collage Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM lAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY

state rankings