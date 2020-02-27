steve spurrier

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Viral
Top Stories
Dow sinks neatly 1,200 points as coronavirus fears grow
Top Stories
1 dead in head-on crash between tractor-trailer and pickup in Williamsburg Co.
Amber Alert issued for 3 endangered children out of Ga.
What you need to know about President Trump’s rally in North Charleston
Video
Alabama House approves bill named after Aniah Blanchard, murdered stepdaughter of UFC fighter
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Entertainment
Top Stories
Babysitter accidentally shot 10-year-old boy while taking selfies with gun, police say
Top Stories
Charges dropped against Loris man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old
Top Stories
Car hits utility truck, truck strikes pole near Florence gas station
Warrant from Myrtle Beach police: Woman charged after she, daughter tested positive for drugs
Man paralyzed in Horry County drug raid awarded more than $11M
30 days after being reported missing, crime unit returns to home of missing Colorado boy originally from Loris
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
Spurrier headlines 2020 South Carolina Football Hall of Fame class
Top Stories
South Carolina men hold off Georgia, 94-90 at home
NASCAR Notebook with Kerry Tharp – February 26
Video
Myrtle Beach Pelicans set to release single-game tickets for sale
Video
High School Basketball playoff scores – February 25
Video
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm
steve spurrier
Spurrier headlines 2020 South Carolina Football Hall of Fame class