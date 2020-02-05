Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
‘Hannah D.’ says ‘yes’ to promposal at Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A
Top Stories
Alabama police officer shot during police chase has died; suspect in custody, charged with capital murder
WATCH LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions
Longs man arrested, accused of abandoning his dogs during Hurricane Florence
Bond for Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone set in Darlington Co. on probation violation charge
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Alabama police officer shot during police chase has died; suspect in custody, charged with capital murder
Top Stories
Longs man arrested, accused of abandoning his dogs during Hurricane Florence
Top Stories
Bond for Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone set in Darlington Co. on probation violation charge
Suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed 14-year-old identified, charged with murder
Prosecutors: Man, 3 ‘friends’ kidnapped 13-year-old boy, demanded ‘$10K ransom’
Preschool teacher, rape crisis counselor among 14 arrested in sex predator sting
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions
Top Stories
SCBCA State Basketball Rankings – February 4
CCU football adds 4 to its coaching staff
FMU’s Winston Hill wins player of the week award
FMU baseball coach Art Inabinet gets win #600, Patriots defeat Lenoir-Rhyne, 11-4
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
sting
Preschool teacher, rape crisis counselor among 14 arrested in sex predator sting