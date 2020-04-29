Summer Baseball

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Pair of fugitives arrested in Robeson County in connection with GA homicide
Top Stories
Crews battle house fire in Hartsville
Video
“Some homes are not shelters but places of horror”; Man facing 16 charges after alleged tire iron attack on woman, DSS worker
Robeson County man gets 9+ years for 20th criminal conviction
One injured in shooting in Marion
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Pair of fugitives arrested in Robeson County in connection with GA homicide
Top Stories
“Some homes are not shelters but places of horror”; Man facing 16 charges after alleged tire iron attack on woman, DSS worker
Top Stories
Robeson County man gets 9+ years for 20th criminal conviction
One injured in shooting in Marion
Man wanted in connection with vehicle break-ins in Market Common area taken into custody
13-year-old charged with 3 counts of attempted murder in Conway
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Florence Red Wolves, Coastal Plain League suspend season until July 1
Video
Top Stories
Lumberton named co-champions for boys basketball by the NCHSAA
NFL cornerback, former Clemson player arrested in SC
Coker’s Jared Merrill looks ahead to coaching after having a stroke back in December
Video
North Carolina governor OKs NASCAR race at Charlotte
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Restaurant Resource Guide
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Summer Baseball
Florence Red Wolves, Coastal Plain League suspend season until July 1
Video