Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run in Lake City
Calm overnight with a few scattered showers tomorrow
Talks continue to resolve hospitality tax dispute
Deputies in Florence search for a missing man
Local church in Pee Dee hosts back to school giveaway
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run in Lake City
Florence Co. deputies charge caretaker with neglecting elderly person
Police investigating altercation at Florence nightclub
Bond set for mother who left 5-year-old in Conway
Former Robeson County Deputy arrested on rape charge
Man arrested on drug charges after chase in Robeson County
The Blitz Football Preview
Marlboro County Football Preview
Possible phishing scam targeting recipients of SNAP, other programs
Rescue swimmers save driver after car ends up in Myrtle Beach pond
Dolphin greets boaters on Stono River in Charleston
Mom sues Horry County Schools after child is bullied, commits suicide
Police investigating altercation at Florence nightclub