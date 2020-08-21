Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Giant panda Mei Xiang gives birth to cub, National Zoo confirms
Top Stories
Man accused in brutal attack of pickup driver in Portland is arrested
Video
3 juveniles arrested in connection with July shooting in Lumberton
Private schools return to classrooms for new school year
Video
Frustration after American Airlines announces temporary service suspension at FLO
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
3 juveniles arrested in connection with July shooting in Lumberton
Top Stories
Conway man faces charge of child neglect, ticketed for reckless discharge of a firearm
Top Stories
Florence man faces attempted murder charge after deputies allege he shot a person in an argument
Video
Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college admissions scandal
NC man gets life for human trafficking and abuse of women, children in parts of the U.S.
Video
Florence man faces murder charge after an alleged fight, deputies say
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
The King’s Academy football season preview
Video
Top Stories
Carolina Academy football will not play their season opener, after a player tests positive for COVID-19
Marlboro County High School practices canceled temporarily after coach tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Notable University of South Carolina athletes ask to remove Strom Thurmond’s name
News13 begins SCISA football previews Friday
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Contests
Around Town
Contest Winners
Back to School Donation Drive
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
tj joye
Carolina Academy football will not play their season opener, after a player tests positive for COVID-19