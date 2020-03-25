Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Loris
Top Stories
MYR airport to screen flyers from “heavily impacted areas” from the coronavirus
Video
Egg prices skyrocket because of panic buying
Video
Police: 2 people shot while in a car in Darlington County
Jimmy Buffett launches virtual tour for fans to watch concerts at home
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Loris
Top Stories
Police: 2 people shot while in a car in Darlington County
Top Stories
Update: Aynor man wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence found
100 firearms, drugs seized from SC home after responding to overdose call
Shooting investigation underway in Florence shopping center parking lot
Video
Man accused of licking Walmart items in coronavirus prank charged with making terrorist threats
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Olympic postponement hits home for CCU coach Sandy Fowler
Video
Top Stories
FGI temporarily closes golf courses due to loss of revenue from coronavirus
Panthers release former NFL MVP Cam Newton
Video
Myrtle Beach Speedway makes changes to upcoming events, including spring break nationals event
NCHSAA postpones spring sports until May 18
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Restaurant Resource Guide
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
tokyo
Olympic postponement hits home for CCU coach Sandy Fowler
Video