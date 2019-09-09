top 10 teams week 3

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Ala. 19-year-old ruled ‘mentally incompetent’ to stand trial in child porn case
Top Stories
Child found alone in Myrtle Ridge Drive area, police trying to locate parents
Tenn. student bullied for homemade t-shirt gets a design put on university gear
Vehicle previously reported stolen located, possibly connected to Columbus Co. homicide case
3 arrested after car stopped for fake plate; police found cocaine, pills, candy bars & drinks with THC
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Vehicle previously reported stolen located, possibly connected to Columbus Co. homicide case
Top Stories
3 arrested after car stopped for fake plate; police found cocaine, pills, candy bars & drinks with THC
Top Stories
Police, SLED investigate after body found in car in Chesterfield Co.
‘It’s just, why?:’ 6-year-old shot, killed by grandfather in TN murder-suicide
Sidney Moorer retrial expected to start this week
Trial to start this week for man accused of killing 2 during 2017 Conway bank robbery
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 3
Top Stories
CCU’s Chandler Kryst named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
Panthers Drop Home Opener vs Rams
Chants get First Win Over the Power 5 vs. Kansas
Clemson’s defense dominates, Tigers down Aggies 24-10
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
top 10 teams week 3
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 3