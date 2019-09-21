Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
State Sen. Leatherman partners with United Way of Florence
Top Stories
CCU students find new viruses in program that has the potential to save lives
“How smoothly they run all that stuff is incredible” Coach Will Wade on LSU’s new offense
HCSD parents worry about proposed changes to Scholars Academy, STEM at AAST
Questions raised over Trump’s chat with Ukraine’s President
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
US soldier from Conway charged with sending bomb-making instructions on social media
Top Stories
Timmonsville woman arrested after escaping patrol car thanks to family member
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach gymnastics coach charged with assaulting student
Brandon Council ruled competent for trial in double murders at Conway bank
Man arrested, charged in Myrtle Beach area Dunkin’ Donuts robbery
Trial begins for ex-Dallas officer accused of shooting neighbor in his home
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Coastal Baseball’s 2019 Recruiting Class Ranked Nationally
Top Stories
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 5
Panthers QB Newton to miss 2nd straight game
Tigers Score Early And Often, Defeat Charlotte 52-10
Missouri Uses Opportunistic Defense to Beat South Carolina
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
US soldier from Conway charged with sending bomb-making instructions on social media
Top 30
Coastal Baseball’s 2019 Recruiting Class Ranked Nationally
Missouri Uses Opportunistic Defense to Beat South Carolina
Trending stories
Myrtle Beach gymnastics coach charged with assaulting student
Timmonsville woman arrested after escaping patrol car thanks to family member
Three people test positive for mumps virus at the College of Charleston
CCU students find new viruses in program that has the potential to save lives
2-month-old baby left in shopping cart outside Walmart, mom charged
Lawyer champions migrant rights in a divided America
California mayor calls Mexican sewage from Imperial Beach ‘international tragedy’
Despite border wall, families in two countries unite in Friendship Park
PHOTOS: Border Wall in San Diego
Border Report Live Blog: Look at Border Wall outside of San Diego
More Border Report Tour