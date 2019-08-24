Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Police, deputies responding to person barricaded in house in Florence Neighborhood
Top Stories
On the Sidelines: Conway at N. Myrtle Beach
Horry County Meals on Wheels desperate for donations
Horry County calls special meeting on future of I-73 project
Tom the Veteran receives Quilt of Valor
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Police, deputies responding to person barricaded in house in Florence Neighborhood
Top Stories
Three arrested in abuse of a vulnerable adult case
Top Stories
Florence pastor sentenced in bank fraud, identity theft case
Search of Conway area home leads to drug arrest
SC inmate, 4 others convicted on drug trafficking charges
Effingham couple facing new charges after 3-month-old died in May
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 0
Top Stories
On the Sidelines: Conway at N. Myrtle Beach
The Blitz – Week 0 Scores, Highlights, and Pictures
Study: Horry County high schools need $27.5 million in outdoor sports facility upgrades
HS Football kicks off in the Pee Dee on Thursday
Video Center
Count On Health
Count on Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Latest on a tropical system that may affect our area
top plays week 0
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 0