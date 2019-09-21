Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Three shot at Pee Dee nightclub; Authorities investigating
Top Stories
Final debate for Imagine 2040 centers on where to conserve land in Horry County
On the Sidelines: Watch these Panthers cheerleaders-in-training take the field
Two arrests in West Lucas Street murder case, one suspect remains at large
First co-working space in Myrtle Beach coming to downtown district
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Three shot at Pee Dee nightclub; Authorities investigating
Top Stories
Two arrests in West Lucas Street murder case, one suspect remains at large
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit by car in Conway, hospitalized with serious injuries
Mom who drove minivan with kids into ocean 5 years ago can return home to family in Myrtle Beach
Lumberton police arrest student for bringing gun to school
WATCH: New video from Moorer trial shows truck being washed, rags burned after Heather Elvis disappeared
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 4
Top Stories
On the Sidelines: Watch these Panthers cheerleaders-in-training take the field
The Blitz – Week 4 Scores, Highlights, Pictures
Panthers rule quarterback Cam Newton out for Sunday
Week 3 preview: Panthers visit Cardinals and other NFL storylines
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
top plays week 4
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 4
Trending stories
Three shot at Pee Dee nightclub; Authorities investigating
Man arrested on child sex charges in Darlington County
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 4
WATCH: New video from Moorer trial shows truck being washed, rags burned after Heather Elvis disappeared
Man goes from ‘perfectly healthy’ to brain dead in 9 days after mosquito bite