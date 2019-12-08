Torrie Cash

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Elections
News13 Digital First
Washington-DC
Traffic
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Williamsburg County deputies search for suspect in connection to deadly Kingstree shooting
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach police: Man arrested after he allegedly struck someone with a 2-pound rock and stole their alcohol
Navy identifies 3 sailors killed in NAS Pensacola shooting
Cash register to blame for early morning fire at North Carolina Home Goods store
Bomb squad responds after live grenade found in donated dresser at North Carolina store
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Williamsburg County deputies search for suspect in connection to deadly Kingstree shooting
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach police: Man arrested after he allegedly struck someone with a 2-pound rock and stole their alcohol
Top Stories
MBPD report: Someone snuck through back door of woman’s home and took her wallet
Florence County deputies investigate armed robbery at Dollar General
Myrtle Beach man arrested after deputies say he led them on car chase down I-95
Robeson County deputies seize guns, heroin and cocaine in Lumberton area drug bust
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Williams Leads Chanticleers Over UNCW on Sunday
Top Stories
Panthers fall to Atlanta 40-20, are eliminated from playoffs
No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
Clemson wins record 5th straight ACC Championship Game, 62-17 over Virginia
Jones, Brewton led Coastal past Winthrop, 92-88
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Contests
Contest Winners
Home for the Holidays
Shop Local
Toys for Tots
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Torrie Cash
Williams Leads Chanticleers Over UNCW on Sunday