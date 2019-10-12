Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Imagine 2040
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Horry County Police searching for missing woman
Top Stories
California governor signs fur sale, circus animal bans
Hispanic Heritage: Ruiz Foods gives back to the Florence community
Georgia doctor convicted of illegally dispensing drugs and healthcare fraud
North Carolina high school teacher catches flak for response to sign encouraging prayer
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Mom, son face animal cruelty charges after 57 dogs seized in Orange County
Top Stories
Man walked from Indiana to Wisconsin to have sex with teen, police say
Top Stories
Third suspect arrested in connection to Lucas Street murder
Accused pizza delivery driver shooter arrested in Pee Dee
Man arrested in connection to September shooting in Conway
Man arrested after assault near Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly, Crabby Mike’s
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
CCU Football falls to Georgia State 31-21, in front of record crowd
Top Stories
#2 Clemson handles Florida State with ease, 45-14 at home
Gamecocks shock #3 Georgia, 20-17 in Athens
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 7
On the Sidelines: South Florence classes battle for best homecoming float in revitalized tradition
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
News 13 Goes Pink
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Amazing Race Auditions
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
upset
Gamecocks shock #3 Georgia, 20-17 in Athens
Trending stories
Florida man’s mugshot goes viral following traffic stop
STUDY: Coastal living is better for your mental health
Authorities investigating after finding body behind Robeson County supermarket
CCU Football falls to Georgia State 31-21, in front of record crowd
Horry County Police searching for missing woman