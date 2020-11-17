Thank You, Nicole: Community Leaders React

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday marks the start of the final week that Nicole Boone will co-anchor the main newscasts here at WBTW — something she’s done for more than 26 years.

But there’s a lot more to this job than showing up at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. There’s writing, research, meetings, and promotional responsibilities. And what Nicole has done — perhaps better than anyone who’s ever worked in this market — is getting involved in the community.

Thirty-one years covering the eastern Carolinas for News13. And 31 years of extending her work from the studio, to the people, and to hometowns across our viewing area.

“It’s only so often someone like Nicole has the connection with the community,” former Mayor of Florence Stephen Wukela said. “People know her and they trust her.”

“She has gone way out of her way to make sure the interest of the community has been presented in a good way,” Representative Tom Rice said.

“Nickie treated what she did with a passion,” 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said. “It was a mission.”

And in the course of that “mission,” Nicole made a countless number of life-long friendships.

“To anyone who is fortunate enough to meet Nicole, she is the person you expect her to be,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. “She’s just as humble and wonderful. I would hope to have a thousand of her.”

“She’s always concerned about what goes on the air every day,” said Patricia Burkett, a WBTW Anchor and Reporter from 2004 to 2014. “That the facts are straight. That everyone gets both sides of the story. She’s a good person who cares about kids and the community and loves the people who she serves everyday.”

And the people she loves the most: her kids. And they’ve seen their mom’s commitment to the community in which they grew up. And they see that work as inspiring.

“Very inspiring,” said Olivia Boone, Nicole’s daughter and sophomore at Clemson. “I want to be like her and be 100% committed. Inspiring for sure.”

“It has definitely pushed me harder to be good at what I do, to get a degree and be in the position I am with my company and it shows,” said Mac Boone, Nicole’s son and 2020 Clemson graduate. “It’s been awesome to look up to someone like that.”

And for 31 years, Nicole’s work and dedication is not missed by local leaders.

“In a time that’s become contentious and half-truths and distortions have become commonplace — if not suspect — someone like Nicole is so valuable,” Wukela said.

“She’s a trusted person,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “When people see her, they know she’s credible. They know her heart is in it. And that shows through. And she’s been a light in our community.”

That light will continue to shine. We will continue Nicole’s journey Tuesday night at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with what she has meant to say to so many who have passed through News13 in her 31 years.