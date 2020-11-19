Thank You, Nicole: Family First

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday is Nicole’s last day on the News13 anchor desk.

However, while we — who work with her — and you — who watch her — will see less of her, her family will see more.

A public stage with a strong private life. And that side of Nicole moves forward with those whom she’s deeply committed: close friends, her new husband, and her two children, Mac and Olivia.

“So committed. And that’s something I admire about her,” Nicole’s daughter Olivia Boone said. “That she not only raised as a single mother but also was so dedicated to her work which is so encouraging.”

“It just amazed me that she could pull it all off,” Nicole’s mom Sandra Prince said.

“It’s awesome thinking of her being a part of News13 for so many years,” Nicole’s son Mac Boone said. “That certainly reflects on me. I want to be a part of my company for that long and have relationships like that with my coworkers. So it’s cool to see how long she’s been a part of that family.”

And Nicole being a part of the News13 family is all Mac and Olivia have ever known. In fact, Olivia was born in the middle of the 2001 News13 Children’s Miracle Network at McLeod Hospital.

“We were there and all of a sudden Nicole was gone,” said Anna-Marie Bost, WBTW producer since 1997. “Come to find out, she gave birth during the telethon. And then, several hours later, Bob was interviewing her in her room.”

“When she was pregnant, we were on a story and I had the heat on and she looked at me and said, ‘you gotta turn the AC on. It’s hot. I’m pregnant. Blast it wide open,’ said Curtis Graham, News13 photojournalist. “So it’s 42 degrees outside and 35 in the car. I’m freezing and she’s happy because she got a little bit of air.”

And again, her air time is nothing compared to the time she spends with her children.

“She always puts her kids first and Mac and Livie have grown up to be exceptional kids that I love and think of as my two,” Nicole’s friend Nedonna Pender said. “She is a wonderful mother.”

“Livie and Mac, they are the focus of her life, bottom line,” Nicole’s friend Tara Magar said.

And now there’s a new “line” to her story. As of 2.5 months ago, she married Watts Huckabee.

“She’s just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside,” Huckabee said. “And I think that’s what brought me to her is the fact that she is just a beautiful woman on the inside.”

And he and Nicole will now be able to share a home and make new memories with friends and family, including Clemson football.

“I just wanted to say congratulations first of all on a wonderful career,” Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney said. “Congratulations on retiring. Hopefully you and your husband are going to be able to enjoy some more time and get back up here to Clemson a little more often.”

Thursday is Nicole’s last day on the anchor desk and we’ll continue out look back, and our look ahead.