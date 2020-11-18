Thank You, Nicole: Her Colleagues Pay Tribute Part 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We continue to thank Nicole for her service to News13 and to the eastern Carolinas.

Among those who thank her are just about everyone who has passed through our newsroom in the past 31 years.

“She was great to go to whether it was a personal problem or a work problem, just to talk to her and get advice from someone who has been through the same situation,” said Patricia Burkett, WBTW Anchor and Reporter from 2004-2014.

“Nickie, you are the first person to say ‘hey’ in the newsroom,” Taylor Hernandez said. “You are an infectious person and I can’t wait to see what you do in the future and keep up with you.”

“Back in late 2005 or early 2006 when I was bringing my resume tape to you guys, Kimberly Gill and I were in an edit bay and I could hear you next door voicing a Count on Health report,” KXAN Investigator Jody Barr said. “You came in and introduced yourself and then went to talk to the news director on my behalf!”

“I will never forget the first time I met you,” said Hannah Rucker, Anchor and Reporter at KVUE in Austin, Texas. “There was a group of young children there and you told them to brush their teeth and take care of themselves and to me it’s what working in this industry is all about. It’s caring about people and being there for the community. I’m so grateful I got to spend time with you.”