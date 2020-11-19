Thank You, Nicole: More Reaction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been an emotional time here at News13 as Nicole’s departure from the anchor desk — after more than a quarter of a century — comes to an end.

But for her, it’s a new beginning as she’ll spend so much more time with her family. Her work family — and others — are excited for her.

“Nickie is dedicated to her career but she is even more dedicated to her family,” said Martha Hunn, CCU Associate VP and Chief Communications Officer. “I am excited about this next chapter in her life. This is well-deserved. This is earned.”

“This is a hard-earned retirement,” said Brad Means, Anchor for WJBF in Augusta, Georgia. “Thirty-one glorious years serving the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. A huge congratulations my friend.”

Go get ’em, Nickie,” said Rusty Ray, WBTW anchor and reporter from 2002-2006. “Enjoy all the time with your family and with your new family. We love you and we will miss you in everything you do.”

“Legend gets tossed around a lot, but you are a legend in this market,” said Mike Turner, WBTW director. “I’m glad you’ll still be around in some capacity but we’ll miss you and congratulations.”

“Nicole is a great person,” Former South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Jo Nell said.

“I am definitely going to miss her but she is off to greener pastures in the Upstate, with her new husband,” Meghan Miller said. “She left such a big mark here and such big shoes to fill, and she’s been a big reason we’ve been so successful here at News13.”