Thank You, Nicole: ‘She’s Nickie Boone’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our countdown is just about over as we thank Nicole for her 31 years at WBTW.

To celebrate Nicole’s time at News13, a number of people who love her and respect her look ahead to her “semi-retirement.”

“I don’t think Nickie will retire,” former WBTW Anchor and Reporter Patricia Burkett said. “I think she’ll move on to the next great adventure. And I think the next chapter will unfold for her. We don’t know what it is. She may not know what it is. But I think it will be a great chapter for her.”

“She’s a genuine person,” former WBTW Meteorologist Don Luehrs said. “It’s not like she has two personalities. She’s the same on the air as she is off the air so I would imagine she won’t have any difficulty.”

“I think she’s going to get a little antsy after a while, but I think she’ll be in good shape,” Chris Parks said. “She’ll miss it for a while but she’ll get settled in pretty well.”

“You know what I think I’ll miss about her the most is when we have hurricanes,” Frank Johnson said. “They can be very demanding and stressful in the newsroom. She works hard but she has this attitude about her that lightens the mood so it seems a little more fun during a very stressful time with her around.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with you and I’m going to miss you. Thank you,” Jonathan Weant said.

“Have fun and enjoy your family and Watts and just live for the moment and don’t think about this place,” WBTW Producer Anna-Marie Bost said.

“I wish you nothing but the best,” WBTW Account Executive Patty Rogers said. “God bless you and much success in the future and enjoy your retirement.”

“I think she’s going to do great,” WBTW Editor Nate Yetter said. “She married a great man. They’re going to have a lot of fun together, the kids are good and I think her future is very bright.”

“Congratulations to Nicole,” WBTW Editor/Director Warren Boyette said. “She’s been here so long. She’s been great for the community. She’s a good anchor and a great friend. She’s been nice to me and it’s been a pleasure to work with her.”

“She’s set a great example for our young reporters and she’s a great example of how to do things the right way,” WBTW General Manager Jeff West said.

“Nicole is going to rock it and we’re going to miss her,” WBTW News Director Ryan Webb said.

“So incredibly happy for you,” former WBTW News Director Eric Walters said. “The folks in the Pee Dee and on the Grand Strand are going to miss you. It’s your time now, so enjoy.”

“You are one of the sweetest and kindest people I’ve ever known and you deserve all the happiness in the world,” another former WBTW News Director David Hart said. “Congratulations, enjoy your time off, and hopefully, we’ll see each other at a Clemson football game before too long.”

“Going to miss you and love your passion for life and having fun and those South Carolina Gamecocks,” Aaron Rhody said.

“She’s a Clemson fan.”

“I know.”

“I know you’ll do well whatever you do,” James Hopkins said. “Going to miss seeing you around here and I hope you have a wonderful future and, unlike what Aaron said, we know you’re a big Clemson fan. Love you.”

“The connections she has in this community are remarkable,” Matt Fortin said. “She’s so good and devoted to her job and I feel she embodies everything local news should be. I really do.”

“It may be an adjustment but I think she’ll do great,” former WBTW Reporter Tasha Oxendine said. “She’s always done so much for her community. I think it may be hard for the community to not see her as often but we all wish her the very best.”

“She’s going to kill it,” WBTW Director Carlos Cordero said. “She’s going to be awesome.”

“Why?”

“She’s Nickie Boone.”