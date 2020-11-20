Thank You, Nicole: The Next Chapter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The long ride is about to end. Nicole Boone set out from Spartanburg County 32 years ago to work in TV news.

Thursday is her final night on the anchor desk, which has had her name on it for 26 straight years. It’s been a fun ride.

Most would say “better than good.” It was great. So many years on the set, having fun off camera, and giving back in the community. Now, it’s time to shift gears.

“I think she’s ready, I really do,” said Sandra Prince, Nicole’s mother. “I think she’s ready to have a settled life. But knowing Nickie, she’s going to always stay busy doing something.”

Technically, she will be doing “something” — here at News13. She’ll come back every so often and cover special events in our area as our special events anchor.

“I’ll get to do all positive things and that’s cool because that’s where my heart is,” Nicole said. “Sharing joy and love and hope and promise and showing people they have value and being a part of something on a monthly basis that is totally positive and up my alley 100%.”

And 100% of the people we talked with for these stories wish her well. But some aren’t sure Nicole is the “retiring” type.

“She has so many good attributes,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. “She’s just the sweetest person in the world. She’s too much of a worker to retire.”

“I’d like to think she’ll miss us some,” 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said. “But I just wish her the best and God’s blessing on her and her family as they move on to this stage of their lives.”

And Nicole’s work family over the past three decades agrees.

“She’s going to enjoy retirement,” said Allyson Floyd, former WBTW Reporter. “It’s fun. You miss the people. You miss some of the work but it’s really the people you with with every day. That’s who you miss the most.”

“It’s going to be a little tough at first but she’s gotten married,” said Cecil Chandler, former WBTW employee. “I think she’s going to do good.”

“You got so many great things in life to do and I know a lot of folks are excited to see how it all plays out in the future but what a wonderful run you’ve had and you will surely be missed at that station,” former WBTW Sports Director Pete Yanity said.

“I wish her the best and as a going away gift, she gets to leave with her [cardboard] cutout, so what could be better?” said Dan Klintworth, WBTW Marketing Manager.

Well, spending more time with her family. While we, who work with her, and you, who watch her, will see less of her. Her family will see more.

“I love her so much and I am so excited for her,” Nicole’s daughter Olivia said. “I think she’s ready for sure. I think God has said ‘live your life and go do things you want to do.’ I think she’s definitely ready.”

“She’ll definitely miss it, I know she will,” Nicole’s son Mac said. “But I think it will be a good transition for her.”

“Really excited about sharing a home and sharing a life and doing things on a daily basis, not just on the weekends,” Nicole’s husband Watts Huckabee said. “It’s going to be nice.”

And again, her mom says Nicole will always stay busy in retirement, just as she did during the past 31 years at News13.

“I don’t know where the time went,” Prince said. “It just flew by. So much has happened. I think that’s the gift of success. Giving back. Don’t keep it all for yourself.”