30-foot SoFi Stadium to be built with Lego bricks

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KSWB) – A miniature Lego version of SoFi Stadium, the host of Super Bowl LVI and home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, will be unveiled next month at Legoland California Resort in northern San Diego County.

The model is expected to be the world’s largest Lego stadium once it’s installed at the park’s Miniland U.S.A. in March, a park spokeswoman said Thursday. It will take a team of 25 builders more than 6,000 hours to complete, requiring some 500,000 bricks to model the exact look of the less than two-year-old stadium.

Once complete, the SoFi model will be 30 feet long, 15 feet wide and stand at more than 4 feet tall.

“Football fans will undoubtedly appreciate the extreme attention to detail that went into creating the final LEGO SoFi Stadium model,” the spokeswoman said in an email, noting the players on the field will reflect the Rams’ starters on offense.

It also could showcase various concerts slated to be held at the stadium. None are specifically mentioned, though SoFi Stadium is slated to host a number of major performers this year including Kenny Chesney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Bunny and Coldplay, the venue’s calendar shows.

The Guinness World Record holder for the largest Lego brick sculpture of a stadium is a model of Allianz Arena football stadium at Legoland Deutschland Resort in Günzburg, Germany. It was completed in 2005 and features more than 1 million Lego bricks, according to Guinness.