As the NFL gets set to kick off Week 11, the playoff picture remains muddled, with multiple teams still in the hunt.

The league continues to enjoy one of its most competitive seasons ever. A whopping six games ended with game-winning field goals last week for the first time in league history.

Our “Big Game Bound” Marquee Matchup pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch that could double as a Super Bowl preview.

The Chiefs (7-2) boast the best record in the AFC, while the Eagles (8-1) have the top mark in the NFC and the best record in the league. WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews Monday’s interconference showdown with WDAF’s Rob Collins.

We also shine a spotlight on the AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Both teams enter the game 6-3 as they try to keep pace with division-leading Baltimore.

The Browns will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season, marking a considerable change in their season outlook.

Our final highlighted matchup sees the 4-5 New York Jets visiting the 5-5 Buffalo Bills in an AFC East game that could help shape the playoff picture.

We’ll also preview the full schedule and get weekly picks from the “Son of Sweetness,” Jarrett Payton.

“Big Game Bound” streams Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It airs every day during Super Bowl week.