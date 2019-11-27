Big Game Bound Week 13: Thanksgiving football talk with coach Mike Smith

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 13 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re bringing you the show one day early to prepare you for a jam-packed Thanksgiving slate. The Lions host the Bears, the surging Bills travel to Dallas and the Saints look to stay hot in Atlanta.

Also this week, we’re one-on-one with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith. We ask him what he misses most about the game, and his thoughts on the playoff push. Plus, how can coaches on the hot seat handle the pressure?

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

Thanksgiving Football – Matt Roberts from KWKT in Waco previews the Bills vs. Cowboys game. Can Dak get back on track? And are the Cowboys legitimate contenders? Plus, Rob Collins from Fox 4 in Kansas City breaks down the big rivalry game at Arrowhead Stadium – the Chiefs host the Oakland Raiders.

Former Detroit Lion Ty Hallock joins us to talk about what it’s like to suit up and play on Thanksgiving Day. He also shares his Top 5 teams and which teams to watch out for as the regular season comes to a close.

Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is gearing you up for your fantasy football playoff push. Who are the hot hands you should keep in your lineup? And which star players might be worth benching?

Starting next week, “Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, will return to streaming every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.