FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) -- Representatives from the City of Florence and Florence County met Thursday morning to discuss improvements to downtown Florence and two highway corridors.

The first item on the agenda was an update on the Highway 76 corridor enhancement. Rusty Smith, the Florence County administrator, said first impressions matter when businesses consider moving to the area. He said the drive from Florence Regional Airport is often the first thing people see -- and it doesn't showcase the best the area has to offer.