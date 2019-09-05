Live today: ‘Big Game Bound’ kicks off 2019 NFL season

Breaking News Alert
The Big Game
Today is opener of the NFL’s 100th season, and we’re bringing you the latest news and analysis as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in Chicago.

On today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” at 1 p.m. ET, which is hosted by WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles, we’ll have:

  • An interview with Marty Callner, creator of HBO’s “Hard Knocks;”
  • Superstar quarterback Andrew Luck walks away from the game — we’ll discuss if we’ll see more pros leave the game early;
  • Insights from experts in the fantasy football world.

A new episode of “Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday this fall at 1 p.m. ET.

