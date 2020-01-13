SNUBBED: Za’Darius Smith has a message for Pro Bowl voters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No 2019 Packers game would be complete without a water cooler moment from Za’Darius Smith.

But first, the call we thought we’d be talking about at the water cooler.

Early in the first quarter, the Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister seemed to fumble the ball with the Packers recovering. In fact, the Packers sent out their offense soon after the play.

But the officials didn’t see it that way.

After review it was a fumble, but no clear recovery for the #Packers. Seattle keeps possession… — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) January 12, 2020

In #SEAvsGB, there was no clear video evidence of the defense recovering the fumble. Al Riveron explains: pic.twitter.com/ndvpSx87kC — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 13, 2020

But it didn’t take long for the conversation to shift.

Two plays after an unsuccessful LaFleur challenge, ZaDarius Smith caught Russell Wilson’s ankles for a sack as the QB tried to scramble. As Smith came up from making the tackle he had a message for the world.

Pulling up his jersey, he revealed a white shirt with a single word:

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers reacts as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

When Smith wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl fans and analysts alike were shocked.

It looks like Za’Darius agrees with you.