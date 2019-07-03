Annual 5K Run for the Kids set for August 24

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The Children’s Recovery Center will host its Sixth Annual 5K Run for the Kids on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

It takes place at Morse Landing Park on Hwy 17 Business- Waterfront in Murrells Inlet.

The Children’s Recovery Center is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that offers child advocacy center programs in the Myrtle Beach area.

The Children’s Recovery Center assesses about 300 children from Horry and Georgetown counties every year.

Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/MurrellsInlet/ChildrensRecoveryCenter5kRunWalk for more information.