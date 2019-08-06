Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to Host Healthcare Update Breakfast

FLORENCE, SC – (WBTW) The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Community Healthcare Update Breakfast on Friday, September 20th. The program speakers include Kyle Baxter, Chief Operating Officer at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Donna Isgett, Senior Vice President at McLeod Health and Carl M. Humphries, Chief Executive Officer at HopeHealth. Each will touch on what’s new on the healthcare horizon and discuss today’s trend in area health services.

The breakfast will be held at the Florence Center. Doors will open at 7:30am and the program will begin at 8:00am. The program is open to the community and all area business leaders. Breakfast tickets and registration are $20 per person and available by calling the Chamber of Commerce at (843) 665-0515 or by using the registration link on the Chambers Website at www.flochamber.com/events.