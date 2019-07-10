Myrtle Beach area church launches a new drama program

Things To Do
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The Well By The Sea Church on Forebrook Road in Myrtle Beach is launching a new Creative Expressions Department. 

The church is looking for community members from ages 5 – 85 who would like to be considered for a volunteer part in the church’s drama. 

Speaking parts and non-speaking parts are available. 

The church also needs various volunteer stage crew. 

No experience is necessary. 

If interested, please email Deborah at personalityprism@gmail.com for questions and more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: