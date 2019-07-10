Myrtle Beach area church launches a new drama program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The Well By The Sea Church on Forebrook Road in Myrtle Beach is launching a new Creative Expressions Department.

The church is looking for community members from ages 5 – 85 who would like to be considered for a volunteer part in the church’s drama.

Speaking parts and non-speaking parts are available.

The church also needs various volunteer stage crew.

No experience is necessary.

If interested, please email Deborah at personalityprism@gmail.com for questions and more information.