When you donate to Marine Toys for Tots you are helping to bring the Joy of Christmas

and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

You can donate a new unwrapped toy at one of the following drop-off locations:

Shepherd’s Table, AIM-Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine, America’s Furniture Warehouse, Maguire Law Firm, East Coast Honda /Volkswagon, or WBTW News 13

OR Make a Monetary Donation Sponsored by: Maguire Law Firm.

Click Here to make a Monetary Donation

Sponsored by: