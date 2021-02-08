71% of Horry County residents would ‘definitely or probably’ get COVID-19 vaccine, survey shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 71% of Horry County residents would “definitely or probably” get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a survey by Carnegie Mellon University.

That’s higher than the South Carolina average of about 67%. South Carolina ranks 39th in the country in terms of residents willing to get the vaccine, according to the survey.

Washington, D.C., leads the nation in residents who would get the vaccine at approximately 88%. North Carolina ranked 30th.

The data is based off of a survey of Facebook users and is current as of Feb. 1.

Approximately 67% of Florence County residents would “definitely or probably” get the vaccine, the survey shows.

The survey also shows approximately 95% of Horry County residents say they wear a mask “most or all of the time” when out in public. The South Carolina average is 93%.

Other counties in the News13 viewing area are not specifically included on the survey.

View the full set of data on the Carnegie Mellon University website.