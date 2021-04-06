All North Carolinians 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 shot Wednesday

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Everyone 16 and older in North Carolina will be eligible to get the COVID-19 shot starting Wednesday.

Providers large and small across the state and Border Belt were preparing Tuesday for the next phase in the rollout.

Fairmont Drug Company can administer 20 Moderna doses a day.

“We’ve been trying our best just to push it out there this whole time,” employee Mya Strickland said. “Everyone we find that’s eligible for the vaccine, we’ve been trying to push it. Anyone that wants it.”

The small pharmacy is hopeful to get a big response Wednesday when eligibility opens up.

“So we can get it more out and just get everything so we can get back to normal from this COVID stuff,” Strickland said.

Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials held a news conference Tuesday ahead of the state’s milestone.

“We’re getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted,” Governor Cooper said. “This will help us turn the corner of the pandemic even sooner.”

Although cases have recently risen in dozens of states, NC leaders seemed cautiously optimistic over stable virus metrics in the Tar Heel State.

“This is the first county alert map where there are no red counties,” NCDHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “And this is great news.”

As vaccine supply improves, Governor Cooper said people will need to encourage others to get a shot. That’s something the Scotland County Health Department has been working on ahead of Wednesday.

“We expect people to turn out to get the vaccine,” county health director Elisha Caldwell said. “We made sure we reached out to the community to tell them the vaccine is effective, the vaccine is safe to take.”

Governor Cooper said over five million doses have been administered so far in North Carolina.

North Carolinians can use this website to learn where to get a dose.