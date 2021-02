MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Appointments are now open for McLeod’s vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The appointments can be made for March 2 or March 3 by visiting the DHEC COVID-19 vaccination scheduler.

Click on the “Get Started” button and answer the questions to see the available appointments.

PLEASE NOTE: Vaccine supply is limited and appointments are not guaranteed to be available.