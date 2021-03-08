Area hospitals work to vaccinate those in Phase 1B

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is officially in Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout plan.

DHEC said as of Monday, 2.7 million more South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Conway Medical Center reports nearly 4,000 vaccine appointment requests as of 5 p.m. Monday. Allyson Floyd, spokesperson for Conway Medical Center said Monday was the largest number of appointment requests in a single day since the hospital began taking vaccine appointments on Jan. 13.

CMC will vaccinate 4,000 Horry County Schools employees and will hold multiple upcoming events, according to CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd.

There will be vaccination events from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for those with appointments, according to Floyd.

CMC will also have a vaccination event with Coastal Carolina University March 15 and 16, Floyd said. There will also be an event with Horry-Georgetown Tech March 19. All of those events are appointment only.

Conway Medical Center said vaccine supply remains an issue. They received less than half of the requested amount of first doses Monday. Floyd said despite that they are still running their vaccination clinic and have no plans to reschedule appointments.

Conway Medical Center has only received Pfizer vaccines but said they would take and administer any brand of the vaccine they receive.

Anyone eligible in Phase 1B can request an appointment by visiting ConwayMedicalCenter.com. Fill out the form to be placed on a waitlist to be contacted later for scheduling.

Dawn Bryant, a spokesperson for Tidelands Health said as of Monday afternoon, they’ve scheduled more than 2,500 first dose appointments primarily for those in Phase 1B. Tidelands Health said there is no longer a waitlist for appointments, but availability does remain limited.

Eligible individuals can visit http://tidelandshealth.org/vaccine/ or call 1-888-567-3144 to schedule an appointment.

Tidelands Health does not report a vaccine supply shortage. The hospital said they received a record 6,000 doses of vaccine thanks to a one-time allocation of 2,500 Moderna doses from the Pee Dee Region of DHEC combined with a weekly shipment of 3,500 Pfizer doses. They will receive 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and said they can administer 5,000 to 6,000 first doses a week.

South Carolina will receive 41,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but Tidelands Health does not expect to receive any at this time, but said it hopes to in the future and will administer any brand of vaccine received.

Tracy Stanton, a spokesperson for McLeod Health said they are not scheduling appointments, but using a voucher system.

Individuals can come to one of their locations and pick up a voucher to return on a certain day to get their vaccine. McLeod’s vaccine clinic at the McLeod Plaza begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

McLeod said they have not had any issue with vaccine supply. For more information on vaccine locations and dates, visit the McLeod website.



A spokesperson for MUSC Health Florence said they expect an update on its Phase 1B rollout in its bi-weekly report released Tuesday.