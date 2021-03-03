Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center to begin accepting appointments for vaccine 1B group

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will begin accepting vaccine appointments Monday for individuals in Phase 1B, according to the medical center.
Appointments will open up Monday at 8 a.m. Anyone looking to make an appointment can call 843-656-0101 or visit cprmc.com.
Walk-ins will not be accepted. Individuals with underlying health conditions need to download an eligibility form from the website and have their provider complete the checklist to verify eligibility.
Please note: Vaccines are in limited supply and appointments fill up quickly.