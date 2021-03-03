Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center to begin accepting appointments for vaccine 1B group

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will begin accepting vaccine appointments Monday for individuals in Phase 1B, according to the medical center.

Appointments will open up Monday at 8 a.m. Anyone looking to make an appointment can call 843-656-0101 or visit cprmc.com.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. Individuals with underlying health conditions need to download an eligibility form from the website and have their provider complete the checklist to verify eligibility.

Please note: Vaccines are in limited supply and appointments fill up quickly.