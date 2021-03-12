Community health centers in Conway, Little River and Hartsville to offer COVID vaccines

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Biden administration is adding an additional 700 community health centers to the vaccine distribution program, including ones in Conway, Little River and Hartsville.

Twelve South Carolina community health centers will join the vaccine program over the next six weeks, U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn announced on Friday.

“By ensuring resources and vaccines get to our most vulnerable communities, we will improve our health outcomes and get those hit hardest by this virus back on track,” Clyburn said.



The South Carolina community health centers included in this vaccine distribution expansion are:

GRANT NAME LOCATION EAU CLAIRE COOPERATIVE HEALTH CENTER Columbia, S.C. RURAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. Clearwater, S.C. ROSA CLARK MEDICAL CLINIC INC Seneca, S.C. NEW HORIZON FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INC Greenville, S.C. LOW COUNTRY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, INC. Fairfax, S.C. COMMUNITY MEDICINE FOUNDATION, INC. Rock Hill, S.C. LITTLE RIVER MEDICAL CENTER, INC. Little River, S.C. ST. JAMES HEALTH AND WELLNESS INC. McClellanville, S.C. FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. Orangeburg, S.C. HEALTH CARE PARTNERS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, INC. Conway, S.C. CARE SOUTH CAROLINA INC Hartsville, S.C. BEAUFORT-JASPER-HAMPTON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH SERVICES, INCORPORATED Ridgeland, S.C.

“Community health centers by design serve hard-to-reach populations, and I am pleased that President Biden is including them in this vaccine distribution effort,” said Clyburn. “As Chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, I know it is imperative that we have an effective, efficient and equitable response to this pandemic.”

These community health centers were selected to reach communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including low-income communities, communities of color, tribal communities, and rural communities, as well as their ability to reach these populations through mobile units.