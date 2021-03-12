Community health centers in Conway, Little River and Hartsville to offer COVID vaccines

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Biden administration is adding an additional 700 community health centers to the vaccine distribution program, including ones in Conway, Little River and Hartsville.
Twelve South Carolina community health centers will join the vaccine program over the next six weeks, U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn announced on Friday.
“By ensuring resources and vaccines get to our most vulnerable communities, we will improve our health outcomes and get those hit hardest by this virus back on track,” Clyburn said.
The South Carolina community health centers included in this vaccine distribution expansion are:
|GRANT NAME
|LOCATION
|EAU CLAIRE COOPERATIVE HEALTH CENTER
|Columbia, S.C.
|RURAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
|Clearwater, S.C.
|ROSA CLARK MEDICAL CLINIC INC
|Seneca, S.C.
|NEW HORIZON FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INC
|Greenville, S.C.
|LOW COUNTRY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, INC.
|Fairfax, S.C.
|COMMUNITY MEDICINE FOUNDATION, INC.
|Rock Hill, S.C.
|LITTLE RIVER MEDICAL CENTER, INC.
|Little River, S.C.
|ST. JAMES HEALTH AND WELLNESS INC.
|McClellanville, S.C.
|FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC.
|Orangeburg, S.C.
|HEALTH CARE PARTNERS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, INC.
|Conway, S.C.
|CARE SOUTH CAROLINA INC
|Hartsville, S.C.
|BEAUFORT-JASPER-HAMPTON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH SERVICES, INCORPORATED
|Ridgeland, S.C.
“Community health centers by design serve hard-to-reach populations, and I am pleased that President Biden is including them in this vaccine distribution effort,” said Clyburn. “As Chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, I know it is imperative that we have an effective, efficient and equitable response to this pandemic.”
These community health centers were selected to reach communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including low-income communities, communities of color, tribal communities, and rural communities, as well as their ability to reach these populations through mobile units.