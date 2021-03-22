Concerns linger over vaccine rollout in rural Pee Dee counties

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Each day, more South Carolinians get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But concerns linger that the rollout is happening too slowly in rural areas, despite efforts to change that.

Small pharmacies have been giving out doses in their respective communities, like Latta Drug Company in Latta.

“Not just for the locals,” pharmacist Laurie Dwyer said. “They’re driving one to two hours. So I think it’s helped a lot.”

The pharmacy is able to give out around 20 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a day.

“It really does make it easy on us,” Dwyer said. “The one dose. Otherwise we’d have to go through it a second time down the road.”

Some lawmakers say the rural vaccine rollout is still not where it needs to be, though.

“The rollout initially was disastrous,” Representative Robert Williams of Darlington said. “But I’m hoping we can catch up.”

Representative Williams said rural areas often face technology issues. He said that can play a role in vaccine hesitancy and can make it harder for some people to schedule appointments.

“They need to roll it out more to some of the churches in the area, in these rural areas where folks go,” he said. “Everybody don’t go to the city hall. Everybody don’t go to these community centers. You got to go where people are at… And I think DHEC could have done a better job in doing so.”

In a statement to News13, DHEC said more than half of the doses it administered in February were at rural clinics.

DHEC and its partners continue to be committed in its efforts to ensure our state’s rural and underserved communities have fair and equal access to the vaccine and we’re always working to expand those opportunities.

Of the 211 vaccine clinics DHEC held in February, 133 of those clinics were held in predominantly rural counties, and of the 30,677 doses administered at DHEC clinics in February, a total of 20,259 of those doses were made available in our state’s rural regions. So, more than half of all doses administered by DHEC were given at rural clinics in February. Several of these clinics were held at resident-centric community locations like churches, rec centers, and parks.

We’re continuing to work at the regional level to connect with more community partners, including churches, for additional clinics. It’s important to remember that having a location offered as a site isn’t the only step: there are several logistical considerations before a pop-up clinic can operate (room for appropriate vaccine cold storage, reliable internet for operating multiple devices and machines, parking and room for observation periods after individuals receive their shots, traffic flow that doesn’t impact surrounding roadways, etc.).

DHEC’s online vaccine dashboard shows vaccination rates on a county level. Horry County has a rate of 3,264 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. Rural Pee Dee counties are lower than that. Marlboro County’s rate, for example, is 1,959 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents.

Hospital systems, too, work to break into small communities. Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has been holding pop up events at community centers and churches. The hospital had a walk-in event Monday at Lamar’s town hall.

“There’s a lot of people that we want to reach, whether its transportation issues or just communication issues,” administrative coordinator for The Medical Group Tracy Robinson said. “We want them to know we’re here we’ve got Pfizer vaccines to give to them.”