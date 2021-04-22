Conway Medical Center to move to walk-in vaccination clinic with no appointments needed

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center will move to a walk-in vaccination clinic with no appointments needed starting April 26, according to a press release.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Health Plaza South in Socastee (6010 Highway 707). Current appointments will be honored and appointments can still be requested from the Conway Medical Center website.

The hospital said the change is possible due to the current supply of the vaccine.

Conway Medical Center offers the Pfizer vaccine and second-dose appointments are made at the time of the first dose, according to the release.

Weekend and after-hours clinics are planned along with clinics in other locations, which will be announced at a later date.