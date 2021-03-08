Conway Medical Center to vaccinate 4,000 Horry County Schools employees; will hold more events

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center (CMC) will vaccinate 4,000 Horry County Schools employees and will hold multiple upcoming events, according to CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd.

There will be vaccination events from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for those with appointments, according to Floyd.

CMC will also have a vaccination event with Coastal Carolina University March 15 and 16, Floyd said. There will also be an event with Horry-Georgetown Tech March 19. All of those events are appointment only.

Floyd said there have been 3,600 appointments made for Phase 1B and are on track for Monday to be the single largest day requesting appointments.

CMC has had more than 50,000 vaccine appointment requests since Jan. 13 when the state opened up vaccines to those older than 70, according to Floyd.

Anyone eligible in Phase 1B can request an appointment by visiting ConwayMedicalCenter.com. Fill out the form to be placed on a wait list to be contacted later for scheduling.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to clarify that CMC expects to vaccinate 4,000 Horry County Schools employees in total.