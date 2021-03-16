COVID-19 shots go out at Hartsville church in effort to reach rural communities

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 200 people were vaccinated Tuesday at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville thanks to a push to ensure vaccine coverage in rural areas.

Tuesday was the church’s fifth pop-up vaccination event, a result of a collaboration between the church, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Senator Gerald Malloy.

“Each time we do it, we get a little more proficient at it,” orthopedic service line coordinator Brendan Burns said. “Set up goes a little quicker. We have more contacts in the community.”

Reverend Reginald Floyd is pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church. His goal is to provide a place for people who may not have easy medical access to get a shot.

“And that’s what makes us very excited,” he said. “We are just opening the doors to people to get access to medical care in which they may not have been able to in the past.”

The event was walk-in, with no pre-registration required. Ahead of the event, Senator Malloy said that was to help especially seniors who may have been struggling to make an appointment. While the vaccination effort has been picking up, Senator Malloy said rural regions still face distinct hurdles.

“The internet is a problem,” he said. “Getting scheduled appointments is a problem. Getting into remote locations is a problem. Urban vs. rural is always a problem.”

He said events like Tuesday’s are a major help, and he wants to see more like it in the future.

Prior events at the church have proven successful.

“Our experience has been that church leaders are the best way to get the words out in those rural communities,” Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Christy Moody said. “They do a very good job of doing a telephone chain and getting people there. Bring people that may be homebound or shut in.”