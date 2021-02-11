Crossing state lines: Some South Carolina teachers going to North Carolina for vaccine access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Some South Carolina teachers are making vaccine appointments in North Carolina following Governor Roy Cooper’s Wednesday announcement that school staffs can get vaccinated as soon as Feb. 24.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster maintains those in the elderly population will get vaccinated before expanding access to educators.

“We are not going to take a single vaccination away from those who are likely to die from this virus to give to someone who is not likely to die from this virus,” McMaster said on Feb. 4. “It is unethical and immoral.”

McMaster doubled down on this stance in a series of tweets this past weekend.

Some educators like Kathryne Harris, a 5th grade teacher in the Fort Mill district, who are desperate to get the vaccine are now looking to North Carolina.

“Anytime there is a chance or even anytime there is a rumor that vaccines will be available, teachers have contacted each other, emailed, texted, so I do know quite a few who are pursuing the North Carolina route now,” Harris said.

Harris is set to get her first vaccine in Concord, North Carolina, next month and says the signup process was easy.

“There was no issue with being from a different state,” she said.



Harris says the difference in vaccine rollouts and pandemic response between the Carolinas is stark and she hopes Governor McMaster has a change of heart following the expansion in North Carolina.

“There should not be a difference in a state line deciding whether or not you have vaccines for your citizens,” she explains. “If one state can do it, another state can also do it. It’s possible.”



Harris says she wants people to know teachers are not trying to take another population’s spot in line and she believes everyone deserves to be vaccinated.

“With vaccines it is a difficult thing because everyone deserves to be vaccinated,” she explained. “It is not a situation of one group deserves it more than another group. As citizens and as Americans we need this vaccine for everyone. That being said, South Carolinians, teachers in particular are in a situation where their leadership is pushing them face-to-face, back five-days-a-week in very unsafe conditions. We have teachers in the hospital, we have teachers dying in this state.”



Harris continued to emphasize; educators are not trying to get vaccine priority by skipping the line.

“It’s not a situation of any teacher being like, “We deserve it more, we are more worthy of the vaccine,”” she explained. “It is a situation of, we need more vaccines for group 1A, we do not have enough of that and then moving people from 1C to 1A naturally skips over 1B where teachers are located.”

SC for Ed, an educator advocacy group, tells News13 they believe Gov. Henry McMaster is pitting the population of those older than 65 against educators.

“Teachers have been getting a bad rep,” Harris said.

“We were praised last March and this March it’s kind of a flip of that, but there is not one teacher I’ve spoken to including myself that does not want to be back with their children.”