CVS Health administering COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (KRON) — CVS Health announced Friday it will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to those eligible.

Beginning Friday, nearly 6,000 CVS stores, including all locations in South Carolina, will be administering the Pfizer booster.

This comes after approval from the CDC based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Eligible individuals include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for the booster at this time.

Those eligible and interested in a booster shot can make an appointment by tapping here.

To date, CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”